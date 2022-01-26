Factories have been forced to reverse part of the price cuts inflicted last week following a significant tightening in supplies.
Specialist finishers and producers handling large numbers are reported to have ceased drafting lambs forcing factories to lift prices by 10c/kg to 20c/kg to encourage lambs forward.
Base prices this week range from €6.50/kg to €6.70/kg with quality assured lambs moving at the lower end of the market from €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg while producer groups, specialist finishers and those handling large numbers have pushed returns back up to €6.90/kg to €7/kg and higher for very large batches.
