Sheep prices: trade steadies as plants dig in
By Darren Carty on 30 November 2017
Factories remain on the same base quote, with a high percentage of lambs continuing to trade from €4.95/kg to €5.05/kg.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in Sheep
By Nathan Tuffy on 29 November 2017
By Darren Carty on 29 November 2017
By Nathan Tuffy on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By Darren Carty on 22 November 2017
By Darren Carty on 15 November 2017
By Darren Carty on 08 November 2017
at Roscommon Mart on Fri Dec 8th. Show at 6pm, Sale at 7pm. ...
65 Quality TEXEL Inlamb Shearling Ewes from Annakisha, Chessy, Emlach, Foundry ...
Omagh Mart Friday evening 8th December. Guests Milestonehill & Duvarren....
41st A.G.M of the Society,04th November 2017 at 4 p.m.Firgrove Hotel, Mitche...
70 Pedigree RamsCharollais, Suffolk & TexelTullamore Livestock Mart(by kin...