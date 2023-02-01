Farmers’ hopes of the sheep trade remaining on an upward trajectory have been diminished this week.
Base quotes in the two Irish Country Meats Plants in Camolin and Navan remain at €5.95/kg plus the factories’ 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.
