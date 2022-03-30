Factories are anxious to maximise throughput at present, with the start of the Ramadan festival (2 April) and filling of orders for the Easter trade (17 April) adding more life to what was already solid demand.

Prices have lifted by 10c/kg to 15c/kg, with specialist finishers offering large numbers sought after and being approached by buyers from a number of competing plants.

This has witnessed top prices paid increase to €7.40/kg to €7.50/kg, with some deals coming in above this as the week progresses or if transport costs are taken into account.

The movement at the upper end of the market has left a number of producer groups locking horns with factory buyers. They maintain that the base quote plus bonus payment pricing structure that many are working off is not returning a realistic price.

Sellers trading on an individual basis are also having more success in pushing prices upwards.

Quality assured (QA) lambs at the lower to medium range in the market were trading anywhere from €7.10/kg to €7.25/kg.

However, Kildare Chilling’s 20c/kg increase to its base quote leaving it on €7.20/kg plus 10c/kg quality assurance bonus will put pressure on competing plants to lift quotes.

Cuts are also being imposed to varying degrees on hoggets deemed overweight and, as such, it is wise to clarify what the situation is before moving sheep.

Last week’s throughput of 54,831 head included just 679 spring lambs, along with 48,909 hoggets and a relatively low kill of 4,342 ewes and rams.

Spring lamb quotes have increased significantly, which was partly expected as demand lifts for the Easter market.

ICM has increased its quote by 40c/kg on last week to a base of €7.90/kg plus 10c/kg QA bonus, while Kildare Chilling is the only other plant quoting, with a base of €7.70/kg plus 10c/kg QA.

A number of plants are filling orders for milk lambs, with prices reported ranging from €9/kg to €9.50/kg for carcases weighing from 11kg to 14kg.

Cull ewe quotes have increased again by 10c/kg and range from €3.70/kg to €3.80/kg.

Sellers handling significant numbers are having good success in negotiating prices in the region of €4/kg, while reports indicate dealers and agents are being given greater purchasing power to compete with buyers purchasing ewes for live export.

NI prices

Prices in Northern Ireland are also rising, with base quotes up 10p/kg to 15p/kg and ranging from £5.80/kg to £5.85/kg.

This is the equivalent of €6.84/kg to €6.90/kg at the stronger sterling exchange rate of 84.7p to the euro. Regular sellers are pushing factories to pay 10p/kg to 15p/kg higher and eyeing £6/kg.