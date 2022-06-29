Factory agents have become more cautious in their purchasing behaviour as the week progresses.
On one hand, there is continued pressure on prices, with base quotes reducing by 10c/kg to 20c/kg at the start of the week to €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg.
