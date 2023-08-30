Factory agents have been more coy on lamb prices this week.

Base quotes remain unchanged, with the two Irish Country Meats plants quoting a base of €6.00/kg plus its 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment and Ballon Meats quoting an all-in price of €6.30/kg.

As can be seen in the price table, no other plants are offering an official base quote for Thursday.

Reports indicate that plants are typically working from a base of €6.10/kg plus their QA payments ranging from 10c/kg to 15c/kg.

This is leaving a high percentage of quality assured lambs trading from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg, with top prices paid to regular sellers and through groups rising to €6.40/kg.

This equates to a 5c/kg to 10c/kg reduction on last week, with plants pulling back on guaranteed base prices offered to groups and producers handling large numbers.

Reports indicate this has led some producers to delay moving lambs, favouring letting lambs feed into heavier weights.

However, numbers coming on stream have increased marginally, with other producers drafting higher numbers.

Last week’s sheep kill increased by about 2,200 head to reach 57,015 sheep.

Throughput continues to run 10% lower in recent weeks, with the kill figure 6,296 head lower than the corresponding week in 2022.

Lamb throughput of 48,188 head is 4,591 lower, while ewe throughput of 8,459 is 1,808 head lower.

Surprisingly, there are still hoggets being slaughtered, with 367 head recorded in the last week. Prices reported are in the region of €5/kg for hoggets.

Take note before drafting hoggets to establish payment rates for heavy hoggets and sheep that have set permanent teeth.

Ewe trade

Ewe quotes have eased in a couple of plants, leaving quotes ranging from €2.80/kg to €2.90/kg in the main processing plants.

Prices in plants or abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade are upwards of €3.30/kg.

The mart trade remains the most lucrative outlet for heavy fleshed ewes capable of delivering high-quality carcases.

Northern Ireland

There is somewhat of a mixed trade in NI, with factory quotes down 5p to 10p/kg on the back of increased numbers coming online for direct slaughter, as well as higher throughput being recorded within the live ring.

Official quotes are now on 520p/kg (€6.37/kg inc VAT), but deals are being secured at 525p to 530p/kg (€6.43/kg to €6.50/kg) for producer groups and farmers handling good numbers.

Prices beyond this level are hard to come by, except for small numbers of butcher-type animals. Reports also indicate factory agents are dipping into the store ring, sourcing short-keep lambs to maintain throughput and keep a lid on fat lamb prices.