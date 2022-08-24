It has been a strange week for sheep markets. While base quotes remained similar at the start of the week, there were reports of some producers handling large numbers responding to demand at short notice and receiving returns of upwards of €6.70/kg.
However, the trade for most producers was unchanged, with producer groups and regular sellers trading in the region of €6.55/kg to €6.65/kg, while those selling individually and with lower negotiating power were generally working off a price of €6.50/kg.
