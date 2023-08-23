Factory agents are anxious to get their hands on higher numbers of fleshed lambs, but are reluctant to increase official base prices.

Base quotes continue to range from €6.00/kg to €6.10/kg, but higher prices have frequently been paid to groups, regular sellers and those handling large numbers.

Some groups working on the average of a number of base quotes have seen them increased by up to 10c/kg in an attempt to attract higher numbers forward.

This has witnessed a greater differential develop between prices paid, with factories particularly keen for fleshed lambs.

Individual sellers are typically receiving returns ranging from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg for well-fleshed quality assured (QA) lambs.

Many groups are working from a range of €6.30/kg to €6.40/kg for R grading lambs, with top prices rising to €6.50/kg where conformation bonuses are included.

Numbers coming on stream are below normal, with last week’s kill recorded at 54,745 head. This is over 8,500 up on the previous four-day processing week, but over 5,000 head lower on the corresponding week in 2022.

In addition to numbers being tighter, the average carcase weight is also significantly lower, reported by many as upwards of 0.5kg lower, and this is also reducing the volume of sheepmeat in the system.

Reports also indicate that the volume of top-quality carcases being handled for the carcase trade is much tighter and this feeds into reports of factory agents being given more power in marts or direct farm sales to purchase such lambs.

The mart trade remains a good alternative outlet for producers with top-quality lambs and who are struggling to negotiate at the higher prices with factories.

It should also be the destination of choice for under-finished lambs that require more feeding. Under-fleshed and underweight carcases remain a significant issue, with cuts of upwards of €1/kg being imposed for such carcases.

The ewe trade is unchanged, with quotes reported as ranging from €2.80/kg to €3/kg.

The main processing plants are slow to pay higher for ewes, with top prices ranging from €3/kg to €3.10/kg.

Plants such as Ballon Meats are paying higher for good-quality ewes and are quoting upwards of €3.30/kg. The mart trade continues to be the most lucrative outlet for heavier top-quality ewes.

Quotes in factories in Northern Ireland contrast to quotes in southern plants, with base quotes for Thursday up 10p/kg to £5.25/kg. This is the equivalent of €6.18/kg, with top prices rising 5p/kg to 10p/kg higher.

The live trade is also offering a good outlet, with agents purchasing on behalf of southern plants and for live exporting further afield also active.

The number of sheep exported south for direct slaughter last week was recorded at 6,877 head, up 1,300 head on the week.