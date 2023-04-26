Factories have been trying to regain some control of the trade this week, but with varying success.

A number of plants moved to pull quotes by 20c/kg at the weekend, but were forced to revise their quotes upwards, with tight supplies maintaining competition.

This left the majority of hoggets continuing to trade from €7.35/kg to €7.50/kg, with prices influenced by the negotiating power of sellers.

Plants are again trying to ease prices back, blaming weaker demand, with the two Irish Country Meats plants reducing their base quotes by 10c/kg on earlier in the week and 20c/kg week-on-week to €7.00/kg plus their 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) quote.

Ballon Meats is offering an all-in quote of €7.20/kg.

Kildare Chilling is not quoting for hoggets or lambs for Thursday, while reports indicate other plants which continue to fail to provide an official quote are offering base quotes ranging from €7.00/kg to €7.10/kg.

The reduction in base quotes is bringing prices paid by producer groups closer to the €7.30/kg mark, while some specialist finishers handling large numbers are still securing 5c/kg to 10c/kg higher.

The insatiable appetite for sheep in the last week of the Ramadan festival is reflected in last week’s kill being recorded at 63,345 head, up over 16,000 on the previous week.

Hoggets continue to dominate throughput at 53,339 head, with the balance made up of 5,130 ewes and lambs and 4,869 lambs.

Lamb quotes have also reduced by 20c/kg, despite the small number.

Base quotes are typically in the region of €7.70/kg. The two ICM plants are quoting a base of €7.70/kg plus 20c/kg QA to 20.5kg carcase weight.

Regular sellers and those handling large numbers are reported as still securing €8/kg, but plants are trying to restrict prices at the higher end of the market to this level.

Northern trade

Hogget quotes in Northern Ireland plants have reduced by 5p/kg to 10p/kg to a base of £5.95/kg to £6.00/kg or the equivalent of €6.71/kg to €6.76/kg.

Groups are securing 10p/kg to 15p/kg higher, while agents and specialist finishers are trying to resist downward pressure and negotiate higher.

Lamb prices have also reduced by 10p/kg to 15p/kg to average around the £6.40/kg mark (€7.20/kg). Again, regular sellers are securing a 10p/kg to 15p/kg higher payment.

Last week’s kill was recorded at 8,233 head, reflecting tighter supplies. This week’s kill is also likely to be limited by strike action by meat inspectors.

The number of sheep exported south for direct slaughter was recorded last week at 6,132 head, about 750 higher week-on-week.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade is solid, with quotes varying from €3.30/kg to €3.60/kg. Top prices range from €3.40/kg to €3.80/kg, depending on the plant.