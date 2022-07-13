Last week’s sheep kill of 78,164 head is a reflection of the increased demand generated from the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha. Throughput increased by a massive 23,066 head on the previous week, with some factories slaughtering six days and also working additional shifts.
The kill is marginally ahead of the corresponding week in 2021, with throughput running 233 head higher. Factories concentrated mainly on lambs, with the kill profile comprising 68,902 lambs, 7,678 ewes and rams, and 1,581 hoggets.
