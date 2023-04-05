Most factories are keen to maintain their recent increase in throughput and maximise their kill ahead of two days less processing on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

The intensity of purchasing would normally ease at this stage, but the attention will quickly turn from filling orders for the Easter market to satisfying demand for the end of the Ramadan festival.

The increase in demand for the Easter trade is evident this week in factories increasing spring lamb quotes in an attempt to entice higher numbers forward.

Base quotes have increased by 10c/kg to 20c/kg. Kildare Chilling is the biggest mover, lifting its base quote to €7.60/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment.

The two ICM plants have increased by 10c/kg to a base of €7.55/kg and are offering a 20c/kg QA payment and a higher carcase weight limit of 20.5kg. Other plants not quoting are said to be offering in the region of a €7.55/kg base.

While demand for spring lamb has increased, numbers slaughtered are low relative to hoggets.

Last week’s kill reduced by about 2,500 head, but remains well above the norm at 64,495 head. This includes 58,568 hoggets, 4,161 ewes and rams and 1,743 lambs.

The lamb kill is likely to be double that figure this week, but still low in the context of the overall kill.

Hogget pirces

Hogget prices have continued to creep upwards. Kildare Chilling’s quote of €6.70/kg plus 10c/kg QA and Ballon Meats all-in quote of €6.80/kg top the quotes table.

There are high numbers of hoggets trading from €6.85/kg to €7.00/kg, with specialist finishers and agents handling large numbers securing over €7.00/kg.

Paid weight limits remain at 23kg in the main processing plants, with some wholesale-type plants offering an extra 0.5kg to secure sales.

Quotes for ewes differ massively between plants, as can be seen in the quotes table. Prices paid in the main factories range from €3.30/kg to €3.50/kg, with regular sellers and those handling large numbers reported as securing anywhere from €3.60/kg to as high as €4/kg, which explains the keen appetite in mart sales.

Northern Ireland

The trade in Britain jumped by 35p/kg last week and another 20p/kg this week, bringing prices to in the region of £6/kg (€6.84/kg) for hoggets.

This has lifted prices ahead of Northern Ireland, where quotes have increased by 15p/kg to £5.80/kg (€6.62/kg).

Quotes at the top end of the market are knocking on the door of £6/kg, while some agents who have been reluctant to sanction the higher prices have paid to 23kg carcase weight.

Tighter numbers are seen in last week’s kill of 10,114 head falling 300 head on the week and exports of 7,553 head for direct slaughter down almost 1,000 head.