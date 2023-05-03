A significant differential has opened up this week between base quotes offered by Kildare Chilling and other plants.

Kildare Chilling did not quote last Thursday, but reentered the frame strongly this week, retaining its base quote of €7.90/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment for lambs and €7.20/kg plus 10c/kg QA quote for hoggets.

Ballon Meats is similar, with an all-in price of €8/kg.

Other plants are quoting 10c/kg lower for lambs, which leaves the two ICM plants on a base of €7.60/kg plus their 20c/kg QA payment to 20.5kg carcase weight.

Factories not quoting are said to be working off a similar price. Prices paid range in the main from €7.85/kg to €8.10/kg.

The hogget quote in other plants is in the region of €7.00/kg base price, with QA payments ranging from 10c/kg to 20c/kg.

A high percentage of hoggets are trading from €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg for small numbers traded, with groups and sellers handling large numbers continuing to secure returns of up to €7.40/kg.

The strength of the Kildare Chilling quote is raising comments again from farmers and producer groups citing the importance of the plant in generating extra competition in the trade and reviving concerns about reduced competition if the acquisition of the plant by Dawn Meats is approved by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Relatively tight supplies and keen demand are keeping a floor under the trade.

This is reflected in last week’s sheep kill falling by approximately 11,300 head to 52,033.

Hoggets continue to dominate throughput at 38,113 head, with 8,335 lambs and 5,577 hoggets processed.

The lamb kill is running 7,442 head lower in the year to date, while the hogget kill is down 5,791 on the corresponding week in 2022, but up 33,172 cumulatively year on year.

Ewe quotes are unchanged, with a significant differential remaining between plants.

Quotes in the main factories range from €3.30/kg to €3.50/kg, with prices in smaller plants rising to €3.60/kg to €3.80/kg.

A vibrant trade remains in mart sales for heavy fleshed ewes capable of delivering a well-conformed carcase.

This should provide a good alternative outlet for producers struggling to negotiate with factories or where carcase weights are likely to exceed weight limits ranging from 40kg to 45kg.

NI trade

Factories in Northern Ireland have reversed last week’s price reduction, with quotes up 10p/kg to 20p/kg.

Base hogget quotes range from £6.00/kg to £6.10/kg (€6.76/kg to €6.86/kg), but £6.20/kg to £6.30/kg and higher has still been secured by regular sellers handling large numbers.

Lamb quotes are £6.50/kg to £6.55/kg (€7.33/kg to €7.38/kg) and supplies are expected to remain tight with Balmoral Show next week.