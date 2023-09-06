Last week’s sheep kill increased by almost 2,000 head to reach 58,928, but still continues to run over 10% lower than in 2022.

The number of lambs slaughtered to date in 2023, at 705,406 head, is now running 72,714 head, or 9%, lower than in 2022.

The reduction has almost cancelled out the higher hogget kill (84,247 head higher) in the first half of the year.

When 23,427 fewer ewes and rams are factored into the equation, the sheep kill has changed drastically, with throughput now 11,871 head, or 1%, lower year on year.

The tighter level of throughput and lighter carcase weights are helping keep a floor under the trade.

Quotes remain in the region of €6.00/kg to €6.10/kg. When the respective quality assurance payments (QA) of 10c/kg to 20c/kg are factored into the equation, it leaves a significant number of lambs trading from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg.

Producer groups are typically operating towards the top of this price range, with top prices rising to €6.35/kg to €6.40/kg including conformation bonuses.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade remains unchanged and continues sluggish relative to the live trade.

Quotes range from €2.80/kg to €2.90/kg, with the majority of plants trying to keep a lid on prices at €3/kg.

Plants are also implementing a carcase weight limit of 40kg to 46kg, leaving marts a much more appealing outlet for heavy ewes.

The exception to this is Ballon Meats, which is quoting €3.30/kg.

World prices

The trade in Northern Ireland is reported as steady, despite talk of factories moving to try to pull quotes.

Base prices quoted for Thursday are £5.15/kg, equivalent of €5.99/kg at an exchange rate of 85.7p to the euro.

Groups are securing an additional 5p/kg to 10p/kg above this, with prices at the upper end of the market reported at £5.30/kg (€6.18/kg).

The latest market update from the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) shows the British standard quality quotation (SQQ) price averaging £2.49/kg on Tuesday (€2.87/kg at 85.5p to the euro), down 7p/kg on the previous Tuesday.

Bord Bia dashboard

The latest Bord Bia sheep price dashboard market information shows the collapse in Australian lamb prices halting for at least a week.

Prices are firmer by 5c/kg, but at a very low level of €2.83/kg. New Zealand lamb prices are static at an average equivalent of €3.80/kg.

There is a sharp contrast between prices there and in Europe. The latest lamb prices in Ireland averaged €6.23/kg (€6.54/kg incl VAT).

Prices in Britain are the equivalent of €6.62/kg, while Spanish prices are running at €6.97/kg and the French trade is vibrant at €8/kg.