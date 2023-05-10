The mart is a good alternative option to the factory for large-framed ewes.

While hoggets continue to dominate throughput, a significant tightening in supplies is inserting more life in to the trade for lambs.

Prices have firmed, with the two Irish Country Meats plants increasing base lamb quotes by 20c/kg to €7.80/kg plus their 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) payment.

This puts the plants on a similar footing to Kildare Chilling, which is quoting a base of €7.90/kg plus 10c/kg QA.

The other difference is ICM is quoting to 20.5kg carcase weight. Other competing plants not quoting are also reported as trading from €8/kg upwards for quality assured lambs.

Producer group members and regular sellers are securing returns of €8.10/kg to €8.20/kg, with factory agents also possessing greater negotiating power which is evident in a vibrant mart trade.

Kill figures

Lamb numbers are relatively tight, with last week’s kill recorded at 10,701. This is over 4,500 head lower than the corresponding week in 2022, with year-to-date throughput almost 12,000 head or 30% lower.

Last week’s hogget kill reduced by about 6,000 head to 32,244. This is 5,502 head above the corresponding week in 2022, with the hogget kill for 2023 running over 39,000 higher.

Hogget prices

Kildare Chilling continues to lead the line on the hogget front, with its base quote of €7.20/kg plus 10c/kg QA.

This is 15c/kg ahead of the two ICM plants, with other plants reported as quoting €7.15/kg to €7.20/kg.

Regular sellers are in a strong selling position, with significant numbers of hoggets trading from €7.30/kg to €7.50/kg and large consignments above this price range.

Ewe trade

Marts continue to be a good alternative outlet for cull ewes, lambs and hoggets, with agents showing a stronger appetite for sheep.

The interest from different factories in ewes is substantial, with prices ranging anywhere from €3.30/kg to €3.70/kg, while weight limits ranging from 40kg to 46kg are also attracting higher numbers of heavier ewes to the mart.

Northern trade

Factories in Northern Ireland lifted quotes by 10p/kg to 30p/kg to entice higher numbers forward and weaken the hand of agents purchasing for direct slaughter in southern plants.

Lambs are quoted at £6.65/kg to £6.70/kg (€7.65/kg to €7.70/kg), with top prices reaching £6.90/kg (€7.93/kg) and higher. Hogget quotes have lifted to £6.30/kg or the equivalent of €7.24/kg at Wednesday’s exchange rate of 86.7p to the euro.

The tightening in supplies this week is being exacerbated by farmers attending Balmoral Show and putting the drafting of sheep lower on the agenda.

Last week’s British lamb SQQ price was £7.20/kg (€8.28/kg) with hoggets at £6.70/kg (€7.69/kg).