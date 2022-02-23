There has been little change to the sheep trade over the last week.

At times, it has looked like there has been more life entering the trade, but strong numbers coming on stream are allowing factories to keep control of prices paid.

The high level of throughput is reflected in another weekly kill in excess of 55,000 head.

Last week’s kill of 55,244 head was just over 300 lower than the previous week and is running 8,885 higher than the corresponding week in 2021.

Quotes remain at a range of €6.50/kg to €6.70/kg and, as has been the case in recent weeks, prices at entry level to the market are in excess of €6.70/kg, with most deals here ranging from €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg. The exception to this is heavier carcases weighing in excess of 25kg, with these subject to deductions rising to 30c/kg or a top price of €150 in Kildare Chilling.

Producers handling significant numbers or trading on a regular basis are securing returns of €6.85/kg to €6.90/kg, while prices paid at the top end of the market are in the region of €6.95/kg to €7.00/kg.

This includes prices received by members of some producer groups selling hoggets with additional bonuses for U grading lots.

Mart prices

There are some signs of tighter supplies and stronger prices in some marts in the east and south, as reflected in the mart comment below, and it appears that only a further tightening in numbers will push prices above the €7/kg mark.

Compliance with the clean livestock policy is presenting challenges, which is not surprising given the recent torrential rainfall.

Procurement agents are asking producers, where at all possible, to present sheep in a relatively dry manner, as it gives more options to carry out remedial works.

A number of factory procurement agents have highlighted that producers need to be mindful of any ewe lambs that could be potentially in-lamb and to get these sheep scanned before drafting for slaughter.

Kill figure

Last week’s kill was helped by the number of sheep imported south for direct slaughter increasing by 1,157 head to 6,718.

The sheep kill in northern plants reduced by 574 head to 7,882.

Quotes have firmed by 5p/kg in line with higher competition and are at a base of £5.45/kg (€6.54/kg).

The ewe trade has firmed by 10c/kg, with throughput of just 5,512 head inserting a stronger floor under demand.

Starting prices are in the region of €3.40/kg, with sellers handling significant numbers or possessing greater negotiating power securing returns of €3.50/kg to €3.60/kg, while agents specialising in the ewe trade are achieving higher.