Lamb prices are on the verge of hitting €7/kg, following increases of 20c/kg to 30c/kg over the last week.

Base quotes followed the trend seen in recent weeks of increasing by 10c/kg over the weekend, but have moved upwards since the weekend by another 10c/kg.

This is leaving top prices negotiated by producer groups, regular sellers and those handling large numbers ranging from €6.80/kg to €6.95/kg, with reports of some specialist finishers trading lambs in the hundreds now holding out for €7/kg before they will agree to move lambs.

Base quotes for Thursday are scarce in the quotes table, with Kildare Chilling continuing to set the pace with its base quote of €6.60/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

Reports indicate the other plants are quoting bases of €6.45/kg plus the respective QA bonuses ranging from 10c/kg to 15c/kg.

Individual sellers with lower negotiating power are trading from €6.60/kg to €6.75/kg, with sellers with greater negotiating power pushing returns to €6.85/kg, while top prices for large batches range from €6.85/kg to €6.95/kg.

There are also more producers securing a carcase weight of 22.5kg, with some plants moving officially to the weight limit, while some wholesale buyers are offering a paid carcase weight limit of 23kg to try to entice numbers forward. Deals are also being completed on transport costs.

Producers struggling to negotiate with factories should take note that the mart trade has also recorded a significant increase in prices for finished lambs as detailed below. The top prices achieved would require returns in excess of €7/kg to leave a margin.

The tightness in supplies is reflected in last week’s throughput being recorded at 47,376 head.

This is lower than normal due to one day’s less processing, but is some 4,452 head lower than the corresponding week in 2020, despite prices running €1.20/kg higher on average.

IFA sheep chair Sean Dennehy said: “Good-quality fleshed lambs are very scarce on the ground and factories are having to compete to secure supplies to meet the strong market.

“Farmers should sell hard, while moving lambs as they become fit to maximise returns and maintain control of the supply-demand balance that is very much in farmers’ favour.”

Base quotes in Northern Ireland have increased at a lower rate of 10p/kg and range from £5.05/kg to £5.15/kg (5.99/kg to €6.11/kg), with top prices 10p/kg to 15p/kg higher. The number of lambs imported south for direct slaughter in southern plants was steady last week at 8,927.