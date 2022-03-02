There has been no significant change in the sheep trade over the last week, with prices continuing to be influenced strongly by the negotiating power of the seller.

Entry-level prices are in the region of €6.75/kg to €6.80/kg for individual sellers handling small numbers or trading on an infrequent basis.

Regular sellers and groups are pushing returns to €6.90/kg, while at the top end of the market, prices remain at €6.95/kg to €7/kg, with most factories maintaining €7/kg as the line in the sand they are not willing to cross.

Signs of some upward movement were recorded on Wednesday afternoon, with Kildare Chilling increasing its base quote by 10c/kg to €6.80/kg plus 10c/kg QA bonus. The plant also increased its ewe base quote by 10c/kg to €3.50/kg plus 10c/kg QA.

Cuts for hoggets deemed overweight are being enforced to varying degrees depending on the negotiating power of the seller and the extent to which hoggets are deemed overweight.

Some plants are penalising hoggets in excess of 25kg to the tune of 30c/kg or implementing an upper payment level of €150/head, with others limiting payment to 22kg carcase weight.

Numbers coming on stream are showing signs of tightening, with last week’s throughput recorded at 53,141 head, a reduction of 2,103 on the week previous.

The cull ewe trade continues to be supported by tight numbers in the market and competition from buyers sourcing ewes for exporting live.

Last week’s ewe and ram kill was recorded at just 4,859 head. This is 1,372 head behind the corresponding week in 2021, despite the overall kill then running 9,681 lower.

Factory quotes are in the region of €3.40/kg to €3.50/kg, while producers with high numbers on hand and trading on a regular basis are securing returns of €3.60/kg.

Agents purchasing large numbers of ewes directly off farm or through mart sales and possessing greater selling power are pushing returns beyond this range.

Northern trade

The trade in Northern Ireland has firmed on the back of tighter supplies, with quotes rising by 5p/kg to £5.50/kg or the equivalent of €6.53/kg.

Regular sellers and producers handling larger numbers and possessing greater negotiating power are securing 5p/kg to 10p/kg higher, with factories keen to ward off the interest of buyers purchasing hoggets to be exported for slaughtering in plants in Ireland.

The tightening in supplies is reflected in last week’s kill falling by about 600 head to 7,280.

It is also reflected in the number of sheep exported south last week falling by 282 head to 6,436.