Base quotes in those plants quoting range from €6.00/kg to €6.10/kg, with reports indicating that plants that are not offering an official quote are also on a similar base quote of €6/kg.

Individual sellers trading quality assured (QA) lambs are securing returns of €6.15/kg to €6.20/kg on average, with non-QA lambs generally 10c/kg lower in most plants.

Sellers with greater negotiating power are now easily securing returns of €6.25/kg to €6.30/kg, with producer groups and those trading at the higher end of the market pushing returns to €6.35/kg and even as high as €6.40/kg in exceptional circumstances by means of producer or conformation bonuses.

UK trade has steadied in a strong place. The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) latest price report is £5.30/kg (€6.20/kg) and deadweight price increases of 5p/kg to 10p/kg (6c/kg to 12c/kg) higher have been secured.

Reported prices from the other major sheep-producing and trading countries in the world are also strong, with Australian and New Zealand prices continuing to close the gap with Europe after lagging behind in the earlier part of the year.

Quotes in Northern Ireland factories are at £4.95/kg (€5.78/kg), with 5p/kg to 10p/kg (6c/kg to 12c/kg) extra for group lambs.

Prices being paid in factories are in the range of £5.00kg (€5.83/kg) to £5.10/kg (€5.96/kg) and farmers outside groups are able to get these as well.

A total of 8,051 lambs left Northern Ireland last week for processing south of the border through a combination of mart sales and individual farmers and groups making direct deals with southern factories.

Kill figures

The Irish factory kill dropped back last week below 60,000 to 59,424, which includes 10,176 ewes and rams, while, in Britain, 234,601 lambs went through the factories last week.

While prices have eased back from the heights of earlier in the year, they remain at record levels for late August.

The trade is being driven by tight supplies, with numbers in Ireland down 111,373 to 1.646m on the year to date, a 6% decline, and it is a similar picture in Britain, where numbers are down 5% on last year’s throughput.

The higher prices are also feeding into higher consumer prices, but demand has remained strong, with consumption in Britain up 7.2% for the year ending 8 August, according to Kantar/AHDB data, although there was a drop in the past 12 weeks, possibly related to the major Muslim festivals falling earlier this year compared with 2020.