The sheep trade remains largely unchanged, with supplies satisfying demand and contributing to static prices.

Last week’s sheep kill figure was recorded at 55,618 head, including 49,814 hoggets and 5,803 ewes and rams.

This represents an increase of 2,465 head on the previous week and is some 13,921 head higher compared with the corresponding week in 2021.

Quotes are running 50c/kg higher than in 2021, when prices at the same stage of the year were increasing on the back of tight supplies.

There were signs earlier in the week of supplies tightening in the market and reports indicated some producers were securing more favourable terms.

However, factories moved to bring price back in check on the back of an expectation of higher numbers potentially coming on stream due to deteriorating ground conditions.

As such, base quotes for Thursday are unchanged at a range of €6.50/kg to €6.70/kg plus the 10c/kg quality assurance bonuses.

Prices at the lower end of the market are starting at €6.70/kg to €6.80/kg.

The lowest percentage of sheep are moving at this level, with regular sellers, groups and farmers handling numbers trading within a price range of €6.80/kg to €6.90/kg, while at the top end of the market, specialist finishers and sellers with greater negotiating power are pushing returns to €6.95/kg to €7.00/kg.

There are occasional higher returns reported by merit of producer group conformation payments, but it must be noted that these prices are offered with a tight specification on carcase weight, fat score, etc.

IFA sheep chair Kevin Comiskey advises: “Market conditions are favourable for Irish lamb, demand is strong and is expected to increase.

“Farmers should sell hard while moving lambs as they become fit to avoid under-fleshed and overweight penalties, maximise returns and maintain control of the supply situation.”

Appetite for ewes

There is a strong appetite for ewes, with regular sellers capable of negotiating well above the quoted prices.

Quotes are typically in the region of €3.30/kg to €3.40/kg, but producers with numbers are pushing returns to €3.50/kg to €3.60/kg, while agents handling large numbers of ewes are securing 10c/kg to 20c/kg above the standard prices.

Northern Ireland

Northern Irish plants have reduced base quotes by 10p/kg to £5.40/kg or the equivalent of €6.45/kg at an exchange rate of 83.7p to the euro. Regular sellers and groups are securing 10p/kg to 15p/kg higher.

The number of sheep imported from NI for direct slaughter in southern plants reduced by about 1,200 head last week to 5,045.