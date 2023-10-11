Last week’s sheep kill exceeded the 60,000 head mark for the first time since mid-July.

The kill figure of 62,538 was in the region of 3,000 head higher than the previous week but continues to lag behind the corresponding week in 2022 by 2,639 head.

The increase occurred in lamb throughput of 52,391 head, with the ewe kill of 9,943 about 100 head down on the previous week.

The lower year-on-year throughput is also compounded by poorer slaughter performance, with many agents reporting a dip in performance over the last week to 10 days. This is once again casting a spotlight on fat cover and carcase weight.

Base quotes are unchanged, ranging from €6.00/kg plus the 20c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus in the two ICM plants to an all-in quote of €6.30/kg in Ballon Meats and a base of €6.20/kg plus 10c/kg QA in Kildare Chilling.

Plants not offering an official quote are reported as continuing to trade from a base of €6.05/kg to €6.10/kg or €6.20/kg for quality assured lambs.

Some agents have become more selective in their purchasing behaviour and are confining higher prices to good-quality lambs.

A high percentage of lambs offered in low numbers by individual sellers are trading from €6.20/kg to €6.30/kg, while prices paid to lambs traded through groups or from regular sellers are rising to €6.35/kg to €6.40/kg.

Small numbers are trading above this to €6.45/kg to €6.50/kg when conformation bonuses are taken in to account.

The tight supply of well-fleshed lambs is also reflected in a lively mart trade for top-quality lambs and this is an alternative outlet for farmers struggling to negotiate.

Producers should take note that where lambs are killing at fat score 1 and possibly underweight then deductions ranging from upwards of 70c/kg to €1/kg are being imposed.

The ewe trade is sluggish. Factory quotes range from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg, with significant numbers trading in the five main factories from €2.70/kg to €2.90/kg.

Independent plants and abattoirs specialising in the ewe trade are typically operating within a range of €3.20/kg to €3.40/kg, with select sellers delivering large numbers of top-quality ewes to exact specifications commanding more.

Northern trade

Base quotes in plants in Northern Ireland remain at £5.15/kg (€5.98/kg at 86.1p to the euro).

Groups and regular sellers continue to command returns of £5.25/kg to £5.30/kg (€6.09/kg to €6.15/kg), with regular sellers competing at the higher end of the market securing 5p/kg to 10p/kg above going rates.

Last week’s sheep kill eased marginally by about 279 head to 11,995, while numbers moving for direct slaughter in plants in Ireland increased by about 1,100 head to 8,108.

The latest AHDB update shows average British prices holding solid at £5.50/kg (€6.38/kg).