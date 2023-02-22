Factory quotes in Ireland have come under more pressure in the last week, with hogget quotes in some plants falling by 5c/kg to 10c/kg.
This has cut the differential between quotes with the two Irish Country Meats plants in Camolin and Navan remaining on a base quote of €5.80/kg plus their 20c/kg quality assurance bonus, while Kildare Chilling and other plants not quoting are reported as reducing 5c/kg to 10c/kg to a base of €5.90/kg plus the respective quality assurance bonuses.
