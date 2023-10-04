The wider variation in base quotes which emerged last week has reversed.

Kildare Chilling and Ballon Meats continue to offer the highest quotes, with the gap between the top and bottom quotes narrowing to 20c/kg.

Kildare is quoting a base of €6.20/kg plus its 10c/kg quality assurance payment, similar to Ballon Meats’ all-in quote of €6.30/kg.

The two Irish Country Meats plants in Camolin and Navan are quoting a base of €6.00/kg plus 10c/kg QA, up 10c on last week, while reports indicate other competing plants are working from a base of €6.05/kg to €6.10/kg or a starting price of €6.20/kg for quality assured lambs.

Significant number of lambs traded from individual sellers range in price from €6.25/kg to €6.35/kg.

Sellers with greater negotiating power or trading though groups are securing returns in the main ranging from €6.35/kg to €6.45/kg, with some infrequent reports of prices of €6.45/kg to €6.50/kg being paid at the top end of the market including conformation bonuses.

Lamb supplies remain relatively tight relative to the corresponding period in 2022. This is also evident in mart sales, where agents are keen to dip into the trade to supplement numbers (see mart comment).

Last week’s throughput increased by 671 head and was recorded at 59,517 head. This is 5,715 head below the corresponding week in 2022, with lamb throughput (49,203 head) 3,252 head lower year on year, while ewe throughput (10,047) is 2,014 head lower.

There are more ewes in the market in recent weeks. The trade for ewes in the five large factories is unchanged in the main, with quotes ranging from €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg.

Significant numbers of ewes are trading from €2.70/kg to €3/kg, with Kildare Chilling’s price continuing to vary significantly based on carcase weight.

The 10c/kg reduction in Ballon Meats ewe quote to €3.20/kg reflects an easing in mart prices for heavier ewes.

Northern trade

Base quotes in factories in Northern Ireland are unchanged at £5.15/kg or the equivalent of €5.95/kg at Wednesday afternoon’s exchange rate of 86.5p to the euro.

Plants are trying to keep a lid on prices at £5.20/kg to £5.25/kg (€6.01/kg to €6.07/kg), but are having to pay 5p/kg to 10p/kg higher to secure significant numbers.

Reports indicate that such sellers with greater negotiating power are also securing more favourable terms on carcase weight to ward off interest from buyers purchasing lambs for direct slaughter in southern plants. The number of sheep exported south for direct slaughter last week reduced by 448 head to 6,789.

Prices in Britain are slightly easier with the latest Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board market update showing prices averaging £5.50/kg (€6.36/kg), down 3.4p/kg on the previous week.