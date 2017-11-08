Sign in to your account
Sheep trends: upward price momentum growing

By on
Sheep quotes for Thursday have increased by 5c/kg to 10c/kg, with top quotes of €4.70/kg.
Sheep quotes for Thursday have increased by 5c/kg to 10c/kg, with top quotes of €4.70/kg.

