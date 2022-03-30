The cull ewe trade has moved up another notch this week, with demand for ewes for the upcoming Ramadan festival adding more life to an already vibrant trade.

Mart managers report prices increasing by €3 to €7/head on average, with certain types of ewes increasing in price by €10/head or higher.

Buyers purchasing ewes for live export have been primarily focused on heavy ewes, but in recent weeks they have dropped down in weight, with heavier ewes harder to come by and demand increased.

This has put more life into the trade for all types of ewes, with factory agents and wholesalers also ramping up activity in a bid to maintain market share.

Well-fleshed and good-quality continental-bred ewes weighing 80kg to 85kg are trading at the higher end of the market from €170 to €190/head, with lesser-quality types selling back to €150 to €160/head.

Heavy-carcase ewes weighing upwards of 90kg are exceeding the €200/head mark in greater frequency, with top prices for ewes weighing in the region of 100kg generally falling within a range of €210 to €220, but capable of hitting as high as €235 in isolated cases.

The best of the lighter fleshed ewes weighing 70kg to 75kg are trading around the €150 to €160/head mark, with prices typically ranging from €1.80/kg to €2/kg in the main.

Poorer-quality ewes have also lifted in price, ranging from €1.40/kg to €1.70/kg depending on flesh cover.

Hogget prices are also creeping upwards as the week progresses.

A high percentage of fleshed hoggets weighing from 50kg to 56kg are selling within a price range of €162 to €168, with the best-quality lots on offer and heavier hoggets selling to the mid-€170s.

Short-keep stores remain in good demand, with prices for hoggets weighing upwards of 40kg presented with a decent cover of flesh and exhibiting potential to perform well exceeding the €3/kg mark and rising to €3.20/kg to €3.30/kg for the best-quality types.

There are more ewes with lambs at foot emerging.

Twin-lamb lots range in the main from €230 per unit to €280, with young ewes and strong lambs rising to and exceeding €300 on occasion.

Scottish Blackface and crossbred ewes are selling back to €150 per unit.

Single lamb lots typically range from €120 to €180 with young ewes and good lambs rising to €200 to €225.