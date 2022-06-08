The trade for lambs in mart sales is steady, with some mart managers reporting the trade being €1 to €2 firmer in cases for fleshed lambs.

Some comment that this is not seen in average prices reported due to some variability in the quality of lambs on offer.

This is evident in small numbers of lambs appearing with a lower cover of flesh, giving rise to a €4 to €6 differential in prices paid for lambs of similar weight.

Heavier fleshed lambs weighing upwards of 50kg are trading in the main from €170 to €174, with small numbers of top-quality lots attracting the attention of butcher and wholesale buyers selling to €180 or slightly higher.

Top quality

Top-quality lots weighing from 47kg to 49kg range from €165 to €173. Quality is having a big bearing, with prices falling back to €160 and under for lambs lacking flesh or hill crosses with lower slaughter potential.

Lambs in the 45kg to 46kg bracket are trading in the main from €155 to €165, while lambs weighing 42kg to 44kg are trading anywhere from €145 to €150 upwards for lots lacking flesh to €155 to €160 for fleshed top-quality lambs.

Hoggets continue to appear in many sales in low numbers. There is a big differential in prices due to massive variability in quality.

Fleshed hoggets weighing upwards of 55kg are trading from €160 to €170. There is still plenty of interest in ewe hoggets with breeding potential.

Prices for nice-quality ewe hoggets are averaging in the region of €170 to €185, but as high as €190 to €200 has been paid for well-grown hoggets.

Quality spectrum

At the other end of the quality spectrum, hill and crossbred store hoggets weighing 35kg to 45kg and requiring feeding are trading from €100 to €135/head.

Prices for heavy, good-quality ewes weighing from 95kg to 100kg upwards range in the main from €185 to €220, with small numbers of ewes selling to a top of €230 to €250.

Ewes weighing 80kg to 85kg are trading from €140 to €155 for lesser-quality types and those with a lower cover of flesh to €160 to €180/head on average.