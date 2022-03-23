Many mart managers report that factory agents are approaching sales determined to keep a lid on prices they are willing to pay.

However with more competition between agents from competing factories and buyers dipping in via online sales platforms, prices have increased by at least €2 to €3/head.

Prices reported for hoggets weighing 50kg to 54kg range on average from €157 to €167, with a selection of plainer-quality lots selling back to €150 and, likewise, top-quality lots commanding a few euro extra.

There is an increase in the number of heavy hoggets on offer, with many of these including ewe hoggets that some farmers were considering retaining for breeding.

A significant percentage of these are passing over the weighbridge at weights of 57kg to 65kg, with prices ranging from €167 to €170 and rising in isolated cases to €175.

Competition for cull ewes is being helped by relatively low numbers on offer. Large-framed heavy continental ewes weighing upwards of 90kg continue to trade anywhere from €170 to €200/head, with a selection of ewes weighing upwards of 100kg topping the €200 mark and selling to top prices of €210 to €220/head.

Prices paid for ewes weighing in the region of 80kg to 85kg are majorly influenced by flesh cover and the quality of the ewe on offer.

Prices for young ewes and well-conformed ewes which will achieve a superior kill-out continue to hit prices of €160 to €180/head, with aged and plainer-type ewes or those with a lower cover of flesh selling back to €140 to €150.

Ewes weighing 65kg to 70kg are selling from €90 to €100 for ewes lacking flesh to €120 to €130 for ewes with a nice cover of flesh.

The increased appetite has lifted demand for fleshed horned ewes, with good-quality Scottish Blackface ewes weighing 60kg to 70kg topping the €100 mark, while light ewes in the region of 50kg are selling anywhere from €1/kg to €1.30/kg.

Price reports for ewes with lambs continue to vary. Twin lamb lots are trading in the main from €210 to €285, with a selection of young ewes and quality lambs topping €300 per unit.

Meanwhile, single lamb lots range in general from €130 to €200 and as high as €220 to €230.