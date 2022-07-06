These good-quality Charollais- and- Texel cross lambs weighing 45.5kg sold for €152 each at Loughrea Mart last week.

Mart managers report a much more lively tone to the trade over the last week.

Marts which did not experience a sharp reduction in average prices in the previous week are typically reporting a steady trade, while marts which experienced price reductions ranging anywhere from €6 to €10/head are reporting prices rebounding by €3 to €5/head.

Lambs weighing from 48kg to 52kg and capable of killing out at the maximum carcase weight are selling from €155 to €165 depending on quality.

Select lots

Select lots of top-quality and heavier lambs are selling to top prices of €167 to €170/head, with occasional lots attracting butcher buyer attention exceeding €170/head.

Lambs weighing from 44kg to 46kg are selling on average from €140 to €145 upwards for plainer-quality and crossbred types to €150 to €155 for top-quality lots.

Demand from factory agents to get their hands on higher numbers of lambs for the Eid al-Adha festival is at such a strong level that they are willing to drop down in the weight categories and are purchasing lambs as light as 38kg to 39kg provided they have a good cover of flesh.

Lambs weighing 40kg to 42kg are trading from €125 to €140, with a wider differential driven by significant variation in kill-out percentage.

Store lambs

Demand for store lambs is firm, rising in line with a gradual increase in numbers on offer. Prices range anywhere from €75 to €100 over €1/kg or from €2.70/kg to €3.20/kg on average.

Well-presented and evenly matched lowland lambs are at the higher end of this range.

Live exporters remain active for ewes, but are facing greater competition from factory agents.

Heavy fleshed ewes weighing upwards of 90kg to 100kg are trading on average from €185 to €215, with lots on occasion selling to as high as €230 to €240.

Ewes weighing 80kg to 85kg are trading from €140 to €175 for fleshed, well-conformed ewes, while lighter ewes are selling from €100 upwards for fleshed types, with Scottish Blackface ewes selling from €1/kg to €1.50/kg.