Balancing payments under the Sheep Welfare Scheme have started to issue to farmers, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has announced.

The 15% balancing payments will issue to all eligible farmers under year four of the Sheep Welfare Scheme and will bring the total paid to farmers this year to €16.6m.

There are over 18,000 farmers in the scheme.

Challenging environment

Minister McConalogue said the commencement of the balancing payments under the scheme on time continues “to reflect the commitment of this Government to the sheep sector in Ireland”, particularly in light of the challenging environment faced by farmers in the sector.

“I was pleased to announce an extension to the scheme for Budget 2021, reflecting the continued commitment of this Government to the scheme and sheep farmers throughout Ireland.

“The Sheep Welfare Scheme is a key component in meeting my Department’s goal of promoting and safe guarding animal health and welfare for the benefit of consumers, producers, the economy and wider society, as set out in the Department’s statement of strategy 2021-2024 and action plan 2021.

"It also underlines my absolute commitment to the sector.”

The Minister urged farmers with outstanding queries to respond to the Department immediately in order to facilitate payment.

Payments will continue to issue on an ongoing basis as eligibility is confirmed for farmers with outstanding queries.