Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of items from a farmyard in Ballygar, Co Galway, which occurred last Thursday 15 December.

An ECHO petrol hedge cutter, a STIHL chainsaw, as well as a roll of sheep wire were reported stolen to the gardaí.

Anyone with any information or who may have encountered suspicious callers, is asked to contact Garda Pat Regan in Ballygar on 086 356 9904.

Regan told the Irish Farmers Journal that the total value of the items stolen is in the region of €850.

In a statement, gardaí said that they attended an incident of theft that occurred on 15 December 2022 on a premises in the Garrier area of Ballygar, Co Galway.

"A number of belongings were taken in the course of this incident. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing," gardaí said.