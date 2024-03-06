These ewe hoggets weighing 57kg topped the sale in Athenry Mart on Monday selling for €202 each.

The hogget trade hit new heights this week, with prices setting new records for the time of year. The €200 mark was reached and exceeded on a handful of occasions in Athenry Mart on Monday, with a top price of €202 paid for 57kg ewe hoggets.

The sale entry of over 125 lots was up on previous weeks, with sellers targeting peak buying for the Ramadan festival.

Prices were firmer to the tune of €2 to €5/head on the previous week, with over 25% of hogget sale entries ranging from €190 to €199/head. This was mainly for hoggets weighing 51kg to 55kg.

Another 20% of lots sold from €180 to €189/head, with prices here paid for hoggets weighing from 48kg to 52kg.

The trade for lighter hoggets was much sharper than the previous week, with well-fleshed hoggets weighing 46kg to 48kg selling from €170 to €179, with a couple of lots of heavier plainer-quality lots in this price range.

Prices paid for hoggets weighing 43kg to 44kg were dictated by flesh cover and ranged anywhere from €150 to €168. A pen of tail-end hoggets weighing 32kg to 38kg sold from €3.12/kg for poorer-quality lots to €3.50/kg to €3.70/kg.

The cull ewe trade was steady. Heavy ewes weighing from 90kg to 100kg sold from €155 to €180, with 85kg to 88kg lots selling from €135 to €155.

In pictures

This mixed pen of Charollais-cross and Suffolk-cross hoggets weighing 60kg sold for €199 (€3.32/kg).

These good-quality Charollais-cross hoggets weighing 50kg sold for €193 each (€3.86/kg).

This batch of nice-quality Suffolk-cross ewe hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €179 (€3.81/kg).

This batch of four Texel hoggets weighing 46kg sold for €178 (€3.87/kg).

This pen of mixed breed ewe hoggets weighing 47kg sold for €174 (€3.70/kg).

This batch of mixed-quality light hoggets weighing just 30kg sold for €105 each (€3.50/kg).

These crossbred hoggets weighing 57kg sold for €170 (€2.98/kg).

These Suffolk and Suffolk-cross ewe hoggets weighing 56kg sold for €194 (€3.46/kg).

Weighing 54kg, these mainly Charollais-cross hoggets sold for €194 (€3.59/kg).

These Scottish Blackface hoggets weighing 44kg sold for €152 each (€3.46/kg).

This pen of mainly Suffolk-cross ewe hoggets weighing 50kg sold for €187 each (€3.74/kg).

Weighing 51kg, this batch of mainly Charollais-cross ewe hoggets sold for €191 (€3.75/kg).

These Suffolk and Bluefaced Leicester-cross ewe hoggets weighing 53kg sold for €193 (€3.64/kg).

This batch of Charollais-cross hoggets weighing 53kg sold for €193 (€3.64/kg).