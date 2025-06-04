Buyers and sellers travelled from all around to Drumshanbo Livestock Mart for the weekly sheep sale.

There were just over 300 sheep present in the sales yard this week. The entry was mostly made up of cull ewes and ewes with lambs at foot. There was also a small number of hoggets, spring lambs and cull rams in the sales yard.

Prices paid for ewes and lambs was pushed by farmers while feed lot buyers pushed up prices of cull ewes, hoggets and spring lambs. The demand for all categories of sheep was high leading to an almost full clearance of 99%.

The sale was topped at €415 by a three-year-old Dutch Spotted ewe with twin Dutch Spotted ram lambs at foot. There was only a small number of ewes with twin lambs at foot and they sold from €197 to €415. The majority of the ewe and lamb section was made up of ewes and single lambs and they sold from €116 to €357 depending on ewe quality and lamb age.

The cull ewe section was topped at €178 for a pen of eight crossbred cull ewes weighing 78kg. Cull ewes weighing over 60kg sold from €124 to €178 and lighter ewes weighing under 60kg sold from €60 to €116. Cull ewe prices ranged greatly depending on flesh coverings and ewe age.

There were just three cull rams on offer and they weighed from 76kg to 78kg and they sold from €116 to €132.

There was a small number of hoggets on offer, but buyers pushed on leading to a 100% clearance for the section. Hoggets weighing 60kg and over varied in flesh coverings and sold from €126 to €160, while hoggets weighing from 40kg to 50kg sold from €106 to €142. The most sought-after hoggets were those weighing under 40kg and they sold from €106 to €158.

Spring lambs

There were only a few lots of spring lambs in the sales yard. Buyers pushed on for spring lambs weighing over 40kg and this reflected in the prices greatly, with lambs weighing 30kg to 40kg selling from €106 to €128 while lambs weighing from 40kg to 50kg sold from €162 to €171.

Mart manager Eoin Kane commented that "it was great to see a strong demand for ewes and lambs and such high clearance rates for all categories of stock".

These three Crossbred cull ewes weighing 74kg sold for €176 each (€2.38/kg).

These 15 Crossbred spring lambs weighing 44kg sold for €162 each (€3.68/kg).

These five Crossbred spring lambs weighing 47kg sold for €171 each (€3.64/kg).

These seven Crossbred organic ram hoggets weighing 61kg sold for €170 each (€2.79/kg).

This four-year-old ewe with her single Dutch Spotted cross ewe lamb at foot sold for €357.

These four-year-old ewes with single lambs at foot sold for €266 per outfit.

This black ewe with her single Dutch Spotted cross ram lamb at foot sold for €302.

This four-year-old Dutch Spotted ewe with twin ram lambs at foot sold for €415.

These four coloured cull ewes weighing 60kg sold for €176 each (€2.93/kg).

These eight Crossbred cull ewes weighing 78kg sold for €178 each (€2.28/kg).