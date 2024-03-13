Hogget prices continue to set new records. The movement at the top end of the market is understandably attracting all the attention, with significant numbers in sales exceeding the €200/head mark.
Such prices for heavy hoggets weighing 53kg to 56kg-plus are typically in the region of €200 to €208/head, but rising as high as €210 to €215/head.
Kilkenny Mart’s sheep sale on Monday saw prices hit as high as €220/ head to €230/head.
Hoggets weighing in the region of 50kg are trading from €190 to upwards of €200/head.
While these prices dominate sale reports, prices paid for lighter hoggets are just as impressive.
Hoggets weighing 47kg to 49kg are trading from the high-€170s to mid-€180s for hill and crossbred types and hitting €190 and higher for top-quality lots.
The trade for store hoggets is vibrant, with lowland types weighing around the 40kg mark selling anywhere from €145 to €155.
There is also keen demand for lighter longer-keep stores weighing less than 40kg, with prices ranging on average from €2.85/kg to €3.30/kg for plainer-quality and crossbred lambs.
The ewe trade has firmed, with more buyers active for heavy ewes capable of delivering high-quality carcases.
Ewes weighing 95kg to 100kg upwards are trading from €150 to €180, with top prices rising to €200 to €210 on occasion.
Fleshed ewes weighing around 85kg are trading from €140 to €160 with lots lacking flesh selling back to €120/head.
Light lowland ewes and fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes are trading from €1/kg to €1.15/kg for ewes with a lower cover of flesh and from €1.20/kg to €1.45/kg for higher-quality lots. Entries of ewes with lambs at foot are low but rising. It is hard to put a range on prices paid.
Good-quality large-framed ewes with strong twin lambs at foot have sold from €320 to €350 and as high as €380/head, while average-quality lots are back to €250/unit. Single lamb lots are from €170 to €250 in the main with young ewes and strong lambs up to €300.
