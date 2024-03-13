Heavy top-quality fleshed hoggets have topped the €200 mark in many mart sales this week.

Hogget prices continue to set new records. The movement at the top end of the market is understandably attracting all the attention, with significant numbers in sales exceeding the €200/head mark.

Such prices for heavy hoggets weighing 53kg to 56kg-plus are typically in the region of €200 to €208/head, but rising as high as €210 to €215/head.

Kilkenny Mart’s sheep sale on Monday saw prices hit as high as €220/ head to €230/head.

Hoggets weighing in the region of 50kg are trading from €190 to upwards of €200/head.

While these prices dominate sale reports, prices paid for lighter hoggets are just as impressive.

Hoggets weighing 47kg to 49kg are trading from the high-€170s to mid-€180s for hill and crossbred types and hitting €190 and higher for top-quality lots.

The trade for store hoggets is vibrant, with lowland types weighing around the 40kg mark selling anywhere from €145 to €155.

There is also keen demand for lighter longer-keep stores weighing less than 40kg, with prices ranging on average from €2.85/kg to €3.30/kg for plainer-quality and crossbred lambs.

The ewe trade has firmed, with more buyers active for heavy ewes capable of delivering high-quality carcases.

Ewes weighing 95kg to 100kg upwards are trading from €150 to €180, with top prices rising to €200 to €210 on occasion.

Fleshed ewes weighing around 85kg are trading from €140 to €160 with lots lacking flesh selling back to €120/head.

Light lowland ewes and fleshed Scottish Blackface ewes are trading from €1/kg to €1.15/kg for ewes with a lower cover of flesh and from €1.20/kg to €1.45/kg for higher-quality lots. Entries of ewes with lambs at foot are low but rising. It is hard to put a range on prices paid.

Good-quality large-framed ewes with strong twin lambs at foot have sold from €320 to €350 and as high as €380/head, while average-quality lots are back to €250/unit. Single lamb lots are from €170 to €250 in the main with young ewes and strong lambs up to €300.