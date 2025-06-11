These lambs weighed 43kg and sold for €167 (€3.88/kg) in Cahir Mart earlier this week.

After a rocky start to the week with factory quotes dropping by 10c to 20c/kg, the ship has steadied slightly and prices for midweek sales were on par with Monday sales.

Reports are that numbers are slightly improved this week, with some February- or early March-born lambs that were being creep fed now hitting marts.

Lambs weighing in the region of 41kg to 46kg are trading in the main from €170 to upwards of €180, depending on condition, with top prices rising to €185. This is translating to a price range of generally €3.80/kg to €4.10/kg being paid, which is sharper than for heavier lambs.

Some lambs in this weight bracket with further feeding required to hit fat covers and decent kill-out percentages are being penalised by 15c to 20c/kg.

Lambs in the 47kg to 50kg weight bracket are selling for very little more than their lighter comrades, with €180 to €190 being paid for the majority of lambs.

Exporters appear keener for these types, with factory agents reportedly targeting lambs in the sub-46kg bracket.

Heavy lambs between 51kg and 53kg are really struggling to break the €200 barrier, with the majority selling in the mid- to high-€190s or €3.60/kg to €3.80/kg.

Hoggett numbers have all but died out this week, with the recent worry of price drops having flushed out nearly all the remaining numbers.

Cull ewes have eased slightly in line with lamb prices. The general trade is at €2.60/kg to €2.80/kg for well-fleshed lowland type ewes with a good kill-out potential, with only exceptional lots selling for €2.90/kg and above.

Quality store type lowland ewes are trading around the €2.50/kg mark, with fleshed hill ewes and poor-quality lowland types selling for €1.90/kg to €2/kg in the main.

Prices for ewes with lambs at foot remain similar, with twin-lamb lots ranging from €320 to €400 for younger ewes and stronger lambs, with small-framed, aged and units with poor-quality lambs back to €250, while young lowland ewes and a strong lamb remain capable of still topping the €300 mark.