Growth in Australia's sheep flock in recent years is underpinning record levels of production and in turn providing the opportunity for Australia to capitalise on strong global demand for sheepmeat.

Australian sheepmeat production continues to set new records, with this in turn providing an environment for record exports.

Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) reports that lamb and mutton exports in February 2024, of 52,351t, marked the highest export volume for any month on record.

Red meat exports in February are running 36% higher year on year. To put the scale of this feat into perspective, Ireland exported 75,000t of sheepmeat in 2023.

The industry body reports that what makes this figure even more remarkable is the fact that February is a shorter month, where export volumes are typically much lower.

Export volumes usually peak in the final three months as the spring flush of sheep yields increased production.

This occurred as normal at the end of 2023, but production has continued to grow.

MLA states that “with robust demand in key export markets and a global shift in supply, Australian exporters are well positioned to capitalise on increased production and address shortages from other suppliers”.

Export destinations

The US remains Australia’s largest lamb market, with exports increasing year on year by 36% to 7,543t.

The strong performance of the US market casts a spotlight on Ireland’s failure to progress market access and get to a position where veterinary certificates can be finalised and sheepmeat can actually be exported.

Australian sheepmeat exports reached an all time monthly high record level in February 2024.

The Department of Agriculture is leading a trade mission to the US in a few weeks and it would be a missed opportunity if the final push to achieve market access cannot be secured.

China also recorded positive upward momentum, with import volumes from Australia increasing 15% year on year and recorded at 5,215t.

China remains the largest market for mutton and accounted for 6,639t of overall mutton exports of 21,299t. This represents a 37% year-on-year increase.

Exports to Saudi Arabia recorded the largest percentage growth of 161%, but from a relatively low base with exports recorded at 1,796t.