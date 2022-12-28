My good tweed jacket has been collecting cobwebs in the wardrobe since COVID-19 hit but I hear it might get an outing in 2023, with sheep sector bodies meeting about holding a major sheep event next year.
The days of Sheep 2018, Sheep 2015 and other events offered a good mix of technical advice, sheep showing and a chance to interact with exhibitors. Such an event is also likely to be a shop window for overseas buyers, with Irish pedigree farmers benefiting from increased demand from continental European buyers due to Brexit-related trading challenges with the UK.
