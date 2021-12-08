These ram lambs weighing 51.3kg sold for €160 in Mountbellew Mart last Saturday.

It has been a variable week for sheep marts in terms of throughput.

Many sales held over the weekend and on Monday experienced throughput increasing anywhere from 40% to 70%, with higher prices and a strong trade for slaughter-fit lambs attracting higher numbers to the ring.

Throughput on Tuesday and Wednesday fell sharply in most areas of the country, with some sales cancelled due to Storm Barra.

Where sales went ahead, the trade has been vibrant, with higher levels of competition in many areas stemming from factory agents being given greater negotiating power and butcher buyers keen to keep supplies on hand ahead of the Christmas rush.

Fleshed lambs weighing 50kg to 53kg are selling in the region of €160 to €167, with excellent-quality types and heavier lots rising to €170 and hitting as high as €173 to €174 on occasion.

Well-fleshed lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg are selling from €150 to €160

The top-end prices are typically being paid for wether and ewe lambs, with butchers and wholesale demand driving prices, while top prices paid for ram lambs are typically in the region of €165 to €167 per head.

Well-fleshed lambs weighing 47kg to 49kg are selling from €150 to €160, with condition again having a big say on price.

Lighter but fleshed lots weighing 44kg to 46kg are trading from €140 to €150, with kill-out potential having a large say on prices paid. Lambs of a similar weight but lacking flesh are selling back to €135 to €140/head.

Some mart managers report a slightly easier trade for store lambs, with buyer appetite and the number of buyers present slackening, although the trade is holding well.

Heavy-fleshed ewes weighing in excess of 90kg are trading from €140 to €165

Nicely presented lowland stores are selling from €3.10/kg to €3.40/kg, while hill lambs are trading from €2.30/kg to €2.70/kg.

Meanwhile, tight supplies of cull ewes continues to insert a strong floor under the trade.

Heavy-fleshed ewes weighing in excess of 90kg are trading from €140 to €165, with select lost rising to as high as €170 to €175.

Medium-weight ewes weighing 80kg to 85kg continue to sell from €120 to €140, while lighter ewes weighing in the region of 75kg are trading from €100 to €120. Scottish Blackface ewes continue to trade in the region of €1/kg to €1.20/kg for light ewes and up to €1.30/kg to €1.40/kg for heavier ewes.