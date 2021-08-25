Prices for butcher and factory lambs took another increase this week, with prices generally up from €2 to €5 per head.

On average, factory lambs weighing 45kg to 48kg are trading from the mid- to high-€120s and some breaking the €130 mark.

One of the top lots seen was in Kilkenny, where a batch of 18 lambs weighing 48kg sold for €137/head. Many of these breaking that mark were doing so thanks to butcher and wholesale interest.

Demand from this market is strong, with well-finished lambs remaining in tight supply. Heavier butcher lambs weighing over 50kg were selling from €2.50/kg to €2.75/kg, with a few exceptions either side.

Short-keep store lambs weighing 40kg to 42kg are trading from €100 to €115 or €60 or €70 plus the weight.

Lighter stores between 35kg and 40kg sold from €2.70/kg to €2.90/kg or €50 to €70 or with the weight.

Plainer types in this weight dropped as far as €2.50/kg. Lighter stores were scarcer on the ground, but some were seen making over €3/kg.

Ewe lambs suitable for breeding are securing a premium on price, with top-quality lots ranging from €2.90/kg to €3.15/kg and higher on occasion.

Breeding sales for hill sheep got into full swing in the west this week, with Ballinrobe hosting its breeding sale last weekend.

Mule trade was back slightly on last year, but still saw ewe lambs average over €150/head, with hoggets averaging at €205/head.

Meanwhile, the cull ewe trade is holding very strong with heavy, fleshed ewes meeting the best demand. Heavy ewes weighing 90kg and upwards are trading from €140 to €180 in the main, but higher prices rising to €200 and even higher in isolated cases continue to be reported.

The number of these type of ewes is also lower, with more feeding ewes emerging.

These are also meeting keen demand, with ewes weighing in the region of 75kg to 80kg trading from €85 to €130.

Lighter ewes and aged ewes lacking significant flesh are selling in small numbers from €60 to €80, with few lowland ewes below this range.

For Scottish, prices typically range from €1/kg upwards for average-quality ewes weighing 50kg to 55kg to €1.20/kg to €1.35/kg for fleshed lots.