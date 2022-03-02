Mart managers report another lively week for cull ewe sales, with typical prices for large-framed ewes weighing from 90kg upwards selling from €150 to €180.

Fleshed rams are also in demand and heavy rams weighing up to 120kg to 130kg along with individual or small batches of excellent-quality ewes are selling to €200 and higher.

There is a wide differential in prices paid for ewes weighing in the region of 80kg to 85kg.

Young ewes or well-conformed ewes with the potential to achieve a good kill-out are trading from €140 to €160/ head, while aged ewes or ewes with a large belly or poorer kill-out are selling back to €120 to €125/head for lots which also have an average cover of flesh.

There are very few lowland ewes selling below a price of €90 to €100, with only light ewes which are very short of flesh falling below this level.

Scottish Blackface ewes continue to average around the €1/kg mark for plainer-quality lots with a low cover of flesh, rising to €1.40/kg to €1.50/kg for heavier and fleshed types.

The number of ewes with lambs at foot being presented in sales is growing, but so too is appetite.

This has been helped by an upturn in weather over the last week.

Variable

Prices are hugely variable. Twin lamb units are typically selling from €220 to €270 for good-quality second- and third-crop ewes with lambs a couple of weeks old at foot, while younger ewes and large-framed ewes with lambs aged four to six weeks of age are selling to €300 and higher.

It is a similar case for single lamb units, with prices averaging from €140 to €180 for units with aged and poorer-quality ewes to €200 to €230 for young ewes and ewes with a strong cull ewe value and strong lamb at foot.

The trade for hoggets is largely unchanged, with a few marts reporting a stickier trade.

Prices for hoggets weighing upwards of 50kg liveweight are trading in the main from €150 to €156/ head, with top-quality lots and heavy hoggets attracting butcher-buyer interest selling to a top of €160 and higher in isolated cases.

The trade for short-keep hoggets has firmed again and lowland hoggets are trading on average from €3/kg to €3.20/kg, with the best-quality types hitting €3.30/kg.