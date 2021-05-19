There has been an increase in the number of lambs on offer, but demand has also increased leading to a vibrant trade.

Mart managers continue to report an excellent trade for all categories of sheep.

Mart sales recorded an increase in lamb throughput, while hogget entries have fallen to a minimal level.

The extra lambs are being met by a continued strong appetite from factory agents, butchers and wholesalers, ensuring prices remain vibrant.

At the higher end of the market, top-quality fleshed lambs weighing 47kg upwards are attracting attention from all buying avenues and are selling from €168 to €173 on average, with select lots hitting €175.

Well-fleshed lambs weighing 44kg to 47kg range on average from €160 to €167.

Lighter types weighing 41kg to 43kg are selling anywhere from €140 to €155 or €160-plus, depending on the level of finish and kill-out potential.

Demand for hoggets for slaughter remains solid, while there is a stronger appetite for ewe hoggets with breeding potential, with more customers active.

The variability in quality is driving an even greater differential in price.

Good-quality wether hoggets weighing in excess of 50kg and ewe hoggets not suitable for breeding are selling from €160 to €170 on average, while ewe hoggets with breeding potential are attracting a premium on price and trading in the main from €170 to €185, with select lots rising to €190 and higher.

Ewes with lambs at foot

There is also plenty of activity for ewes with lambs at foot, with prices moving upwards in line with stronger lamb outfits on offer.

This has seen some sales record top prices of €280 to €330 for twin lamb outfits comprising a large-farmed ewe and lambs aged six to eight weeks old.

Lots with lighter lambs and poorer-quality ewes are selling back to €200.

Likewise, single lamb lots are selling anywhere from €100 to €140 for crossbred or hill types, with lowland ewes and aged lambs or yearling hoggets with a good-quality lamb rising as high as €200 to €220.

Cull ewes remain a solid trade, with good demand persisting for large-framed fleshed ewes.

Prices for ewes weighing 90kg to 100kg and upwards are trading from €140 to €170, with good-quality medium-weight ewes selling from €110 to €130.

Lighter crossbred types and ewes lacking flesh range from €70 to €90, with light Scottish Blackface ewes from €50 to €70.