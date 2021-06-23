These 45kg lambs sold for €132 at Loughrea Mart last week.

Lamb prices remain under pressure, with the continued pull on factory prices reflected in factory agents possessing less bidding power ringside.

There has been two distinct price reductions, one at the end of last week and over the weekend and one since the start of the week.

There is also significant price variation being reported from sales and this is stemming primarily from the level of butcher or wholesale interest.

Select lots of top-quality lambs weighing upwards of 50kg were trading at the start of the week from €150 to €156, but the number of lambs hitting €150 in recent days is confined to butcher interest.

Factory-weight lambs weighing 45kg to 48kg are typically trading from €88 to €96 over the weight, but a €3 to €4 swing either side of this range has also been reported.

Lighter lots weighing 43kg to 44kg are trading anywhere from €122 in sales recording a much easier trade to €130 to €133 for better-quality types.

Store lambs are meeting firm demand, but the pressure on finished lamb prices is also trickling down to store lambs.

Good-quality lowland lambs weighing 35kg to 36kg are selling from €105 to €112 per head.

Many marts report hogget supplies drying up, but some report small numbers of ewe hoggets being traded and meeting a sharp trade.

Medium-quality hoggets are trading from €160 to €180, with select lots of better-quality types rising to €200, while prices as high as €220-plus have been reported.

Cull ewe prices are holding solid, with heavy fleshed ewes remaining the highlight of the trade.

Ewes weighing upwards of 95kg are selling on average from €150 to €175, with the heavier ewes weighing upwards of 105kg and well-bred ewes with the potential to deliver a good kill-out selling from €180 to €190 in certain cases.

Medium-weight ewes ranging from 80kg to 90kg are selling from €130 to €145, with lots lacking some flesh back to €120 in cases. Smaller-framed lighter but fleshed ewes weighing over 70kg are selling from €95 to €115 on average, while ewes in poor condition are selling from €15 to €25 over the weight.

Scottish Blackface ewes are low in number, but where offered range from €1/kg for average -uality lots to €15 to €20 on average over the weight for lighter 50kg to 60kg ewes.