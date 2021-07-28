These 30kg Suffolk ewe lambs in Dowra Mart sold for €90 (€3/kg).

Mart managers report a strong appetite from factory agents and butcher/wholesale buyers for fleshed lambs.

The general run of prices for lambs weighing 47kg to 50kg is in the region of €127 to €134, with heavier lambs and top-quality lots in select cases selling to the high-€130s.

There are significant numbers of mid-weight lambs weighing from 43kg to 46kg on offer and this is stemming from farmers drafting at lighter weights in recent weeks.

Here, prices range from the low- to mid-€120s, with select top-quality lots again attracting a premium and selling to the high-€120s.

Demand for ewe lambs has also stepped up a notch and a premium of up to €10 to €15 is being paid.

This premium will increase as breeding sales ramp up and ewe lambs of increased breeding merit start to appear.

Small numbers of top-quality ewe lambs weighing 45kg to 50kg have hit prices of €130 to €150 on occasion over the last week.

Lighter ewe lambs are also a strong trade, as reflected in the mart report from Dowra Mart on page 59.

Ewe lambs with breeding potential are selling in the region of €2.85/kg to €3.20/kg, with the best-quality types rising to €3.30/kg to €3.40/kg.

Quality matters

The store lamb trade is sold with prices heavily dependent on the quality of lambs on offer and the manner in which they are presented.

Good-quality lowland lambs weighing 35kg to 38kg are trading from €2.60/kg to €2.85/kg in general, with certain lots rising to €2.90/kg to €3/kg.

On the other side of the quality scale, plainer-quality lots are typically trading from €2.50/kg upwards.

Breeding ewe numbers continue to slowly increase. Good-quality hoggets are trading from €170 to €200 for lighter and crossbred types, with better-quality lots selling to €240 to €260.

Numbers of the latter type are low, with many producers holding back until breeding sales commence.

The cull ewe trade is solid. Heavy and fleshed ewes weighing upwards of 90kg continue to trade in the main from €145 to €175, with top price to €190 to €200 for small numbers.

Feeding ewes weighing 80kg are typically selling from €100 to €115, with fleshed lots rising to €130 and higher.