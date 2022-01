I see the singer Ed Sheeran plans to buy up a blast of land in the UK and plant trees as part of a rewilding project.

Apparently, he has already planted 14,000 trees on his estate in Suffolk.

Admitting his job isn’t a hugely sustainable one with all the travel around the world, he said he is “trying his best”.

Aren’t we all Ed, aren’t we all.

If the tree planting process in the UK is anything compared to here, he might be waiting a while to plant those trees.