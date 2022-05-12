Tangible actions and investment are being deployed in NZ agri to support emissions reductions through science and also food production.

Speaking at the Dublin Climate Summit this morning, the Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke of his impatience as a leader with trying to get the system to move faster on climate objectives.

"We need to see a shift in behaviour across the board."

The Taoiseach noted his particular interest in biodiversity, saying we need to grow more native woodlands more quickly, reward farmers who are guardians of the landscape, change attitudes and fund farmers to protect biodiversity.

He noted that State bodies need to become nationally leading agents for this transition, highlighting Bord na Móna's focus on renewable energy.

Agriculture accounts for 50% of NZ emissions and is ahead of Ireland in setting emissions budgets

The business and corporate audience also heard from the New Zealand climate change ambassador, Kay Harrison, who drew strong comparisons between Ireland and New Zealand in terms of our populations and scale of agri production.

Agriculture accounts for 50% of NZ emissions and is ahead of Ireland in setting emissions budgets.

NZ has targeted a reduction of 24% to 47% on 2017 biogenic methane emissions by 2050 which includes a 10% reduction by 2030.

Limiting warming is the key driver of NZ goals and policies. Harrison said the sector needs to reduce emissions and build resilience but also recognised it needs the ability to contribute to global food security.

New Zealand plans to start pricing agri emissions from 2025 and include agri in some form of emissions trading which has yet to be determined.

By 2025, all farms must have an emissions plan

All farmers will be measuring and documenting emissions from the end of this year.

By 2025, all farms must have an emissions plan.

Harrison spoke of NZ's commitment to bolstering science and innovation to support the sector in meeting the science-based targets that have been set.

Water quality

New Zealand is not only focused on emissions but is preoccupied with water quality and improving it.

While the Taoiseach spoke of the legacy that decisions taken today will provide for his children's children, the NZ climate change ambassador was focused on the impact now.

She spoke of the impact that weather events are having on communities in New Zealand and of their neighbours in the Pacific who are actively planning for community relocations, as a result of rising sea level, weather events and the impact that warming ocean temperature is having on fishing activities and GDP.

While there is no doubt Ireland and New Zealand share common opportunities and challenges in agri food, the NZ climate change ambassador's comments demonstrated the tangible actions and investment that are being deployed in NZ agri to support emissions reductions through science and also food production.