A move to 97% protected urea usage has resulted in "no impact on grass yield" at Farm Zero C's project farm in Shinagh, Co Cork, according to project manager Gavin Hunt.

Since 2018, the farm has gone from using 0% protected urea to 97% in 2022.

In 2019, usage was at 19%, in 2020 usage grew to 58% and in 2021 it achieved 80%.

Gavin gave an update on the project on Teagasc's Friday morning Signpost webinar and said that the benefits of protected urea are significant.

Lower nitrous oxide emissions

"It has a significantly lower nitrous oxide emissions compared with CAN-based products.

"There is no impact on grass yield. We're looking at a benefit from greenhouse gas and ammonia emissions and it's also lower [cost] per kg of nitrogen compared to CAN. It's a win-win for the farmer and the environment," he said.

The farm has also reduced chemical nitrogen use from 250kg N/ha in 2018 to 147kg N/ha in 2022.

This, Hunt said, was achieved through the use of multi-species swards and both white and red clover.

Biostimulants

"Some potential areas we can look at in the future is potentially biostimulants to further reduce nitrogen usage and increase efficiency," he said.

Over 10% of the grazing platform is sown under multi-species swards.

Shinagh Farm is a working dairy farm, milking 250 crossbred Holstein Friesian-Jersey cows on 250ac.

Other main pillars of the project include animal diet and breeding, soil and soil carbon, renewable energy and biodiversity.

The farm's target is to reach 10% biodiversity cover - it is currently at 8.45%.