The new National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS), which will pay suckler farmers €50/cow, opens this week.

The scheme will pay farmers €35/cow up to a maximum of 40 cows to meal feed calves and €15/head to test up to 20 animals for IBR.

However, Irish Farmers Journal analysis shows that farmers are likely to pay out €12/head in IBR testing costs.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: “Coupled with the SCEP, the NBWS will be an important income support for suckler farmers. Since my time in opposition, I promised €200/head supports for suckler farmers and I am now delivering on this commitment.”

The IFA has accused the minister of designing the scheme to benefit service providers rather than farmers.

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden said: “Most of the payment will leak to vets, laboratories and others. The inclusion of IBR testing is a huge error of judgment by the minister.

“He must go back to the drawing board with his officials to identify practical measures that add value to our farms,” Golden insisted.