A sheep is seen being attacked by two Lurcher type dogs. \ Ramona Farrelly

A video shared with the Irish Farmers Journal shows shocking footage of a pair of lurchers attacking a ewe.

The video, understood to have been filmed in Co Laois, shows two lurcher-type dogs attacking a sheep, with the dog’s owner heard egging them on in the background.

The sheep is seen being mauled and dragged by the attacking dogs.

It's understood the dogs were set on the sheep to train the animals to kill.

The exact location and date of the incident is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the dog attack is asked to contact gardaí.

