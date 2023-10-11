Unloading a load of CAN fertiliser at Belview port in Waterford for Nitrofert, New Ross. \ Donal O'Leary

The rapid worsening of hostilities in Israel is already having knock-on effects in fertiliser and energy markets.

The Israeli port of Ashdod, an export point for 3% of the world’s supply of potash, is in a state of emergency.

The price of benchmark Dutch gas contracts surged more than 25% amid concerns the conflict could widen to become a regional problem, which would lead to severely restricted global energy supplies.

Meanwhile, Ireland regained access to the Israeli market for cattle late last year for the first time since the BSE crisis in the 1990s.

While there have been just under 3,500 weanlings sent to the country this year, there had been high hopes for growing the trade.