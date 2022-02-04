New Zealand’s dairy sector has a shortfall of between 4,000 and 6,000 workers, according to the industry body DairyNZ.

New Zealand currently has the lowest unemployment rate since 2007, with 3.2% unemployed, with DairyNZ pointing out that the rate is even lower in dairying regions.

This low unemployment rate and the border being closed are the main reasons behind the labour shortage.

The body has asked the New Zealand government for an additional 1,500 international workers to be allowed into the country in 2022 to alleviate what it says are “crippling” staff shortages.

This week, the government announced that New Zealand’s borders would begin a phased reopening from late February.

Clarity

The changes to the border rules have been welcomed by the industry body and bring “much-needed clarity” for many dairy farmers.

They will allow nearly 200 international workers who are eligible for a dairy class exception visa to enter New Zealand in mid-March (after their visas are approved) and go into on-farm isolation.

Without the ability to get the workers through the border, the class exception was not achieving its goal

Dairy class exception visas holders have to be fully vaccinated to enter New Zealand.

DairyNZ chief executive Dr Tim Mackle said the dairy sector is not unique in needing more workers and appreciates the government granting permission to bring in 200 international workers through border class exceptions in 2021.

However, Dr Mackle said that without the ability to get the workers through the border, the class exception was not achieving its goal of allowing international workers on to farms.

“With a shortfall of about 4,000 to 6,000 dairy workers we have asked the government for a further 1,500 international workers [to] be allowed into New Zealand in 2022.

“Without enough staff, animal welfare is at risk, environmental progress is limited and high levels of stress affect people’s health and safety and enjoyment of work,” he said.