The show and sale will take place in the Carrick-On-Shannon showgrounds on Saturday the 8 April at 12 noon.

On Saturday 8 April, the Croghan Shorthorn breeders club will hold their first outing of the year in conjunction with the Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society’s traditional multi-breed sale.

The Shorthorn show and sale has been dubbed by the club as a “must-attend event for both buyers and sellers alike”, with classes on the day for bulls, maiden and in-calf heifers.

All of the animals on offer on the day are pedigree registered and exhibitor-bred. They will also be veterinary inspected with all bulls fertility tested and the females scanned correct for breeding.

The heifers that have been entered are all 11 months of age or older, with the bulls all aged between 12 and 24 months.

Saturday’s sale will see 14 Shorthorn bulls and eight Shorthorn heifers, 63 Angus bulls and 13 Angus heifers, and three Hereford bulls go under the hammer.