Former EU commissioner Phil Hogan has gone into the lucrative consultancy business. \ Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

The Dealer hears that former European Commissioner Phil Hogan has officially moved into the lucrative consultancy business.

The most high-profile casualty of the infamous Golfgate controversy, Hogan is now aiming to sink a few birdies by representing A-list clients both at home and in Brussels.

Hogan Consultancy is understood to have secured offices in Dublin’s exclusive Fitzwilliam Square – a mere three iron from the Dáil.

Among Hogan’s clients are said to be Visa, Vodafone and JP Morgan.

Big Phil certainly has the contacts in Dublin and Brussels after a stellar political career in both Ireland and the EU.

Many believe that the Kilkenny politician was unfortunate to be ruled ‘out of bounds’ for attending the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society outing in Clifden.

The popular depiction of golf as a non-contact sport is clearly some way wide of the putting line.